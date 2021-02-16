NFL Analyst Say 1 Prospect Reminds Him Of Aaron Rodgers

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes one quarterback prospect from this year’s draft class reminds him of Aaron Rodgers, but it might not be who you expect.

On Monday, Brooks was on NFL Network to discuss his updated mock draft. While talking about the quarterback talent available in the upcoming draft, he raved about BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Wilson was phenomenal in his final season with the Cougars, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

The reason Brooks sees a little bit of Rodgers in Wilson is due to the BYU product’s ability to make plays off script.

“He’s a very skilled quarterback, and what I mean is he plays the position the right way. He plays the game as if it’s in slow motion,” Brooks said. “The way that he operates from the pocket, tremendous arm talent, can throw on time and off schedule. From all the different platforms he can throw, he really reminds you of Aaron Rodgers in terms of the way he can play on and off the script.”

"He really reminds you of Aaron Rodgers." 👀@BuckyBrooks dives into the top QBs in the 2021 #NFLDraft 👇 Bucky's mock draft 1.0: https://t.co/6V0zbdocO3 pic.twitter.com/m6ipCSY0fb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 15, 2021

Brooks currently has the Atlanta Falcons selecting Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick. That’d be a great landing spot for him since he can learn behind a former MVP in Matt Ryan.

ESPN’s Todd McShay is also very confident in Wilson, ranking him as the No. 2 quarterback in this year’s class.

We’ll find out where Wilson will begin his NFL career in April.