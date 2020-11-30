NFL Announces New Kickoff Time For Packers at Lions

Amidst a hectic week in the NFL, the league announced a harmless schedule change for a Week 14 game. No need to mark your calendars just yet, there’s still plenty of football to get through next weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the NFC North contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions will be flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will remain on FOX.

Packers vs. Lions will become the sixth match-up played in the 4 p.m. time-slot during that week. As a result, the schedule looks a lot more balanced, which will definitely please NFL fans.

The game between Green Bay and Detroit will likely have important implications for the end of the year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will want to solidify their standing in the conference playoffs, while the Lions will no doubt want to knock off their division opponent.

Through Week 12, Green Bay stands comfortably in a postseason position at 8-3. Behind Rodgers and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers have scored the most points in the league through 11 games this year. Although the organization looks ready for another deep postseason run, few analysts have them emerging from NFC. Green Bay will have to find a way to get by New Orleans and Tampa Bay if they want a shot at another Super Bowl ring.

Meanwhile, Detroit couldn’t be farther from where the Packers are as an organization. The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn earlier this week, signaling a re-build is in the works. Detroit and Matt Stafford fell back to 4-7 after an ugly Thanksgiving day loss against the Houston Texans.

Stay tuned for further schedule changes as the league tries to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.