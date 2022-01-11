NFL Coaching News Fueling Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Once upon a time, there was a wide belief throughout the NFL world that Aaron Rodgers was going to be traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It never happened, but it could this off-season.

The Broncos have a head coaching vacancy to fill after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday. They are already in the process of setting up interviews. Two of their potential candidates come from inside the Packers’ organization.

The Broncos have requested interviews with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. What does that have to do with Rodgers? Well, it could mean nothing. Or, it could mean Denver is trying to hire a coach that could end up persuading Rodgers to request a trade to the Broncos.

It’s all speculation for now. But it’s worth monitoring after the season, or perhaps sooner depending on when Denver makes its hire.

“Interesting one: The Broncos requested permission to interview Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their HC opening, per source,” said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “Along with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, that’s two Broncos candidates who currently coach Aaron Rodgers. Hmmmm…” Interesting one: The Broncos requested permission to interview Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their HC opening, per source. Along with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, that's two Broncos candidates who currently coach Aaron Rodgers. Hmmmm… — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 11, 2022