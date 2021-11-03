NFL Releases Statement On Aaron Rodgers Situation

The biggest story in the NFL this Wednesday involves Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Despite his past comments about being “immunized,” Rodgers didn’t actually receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, he’ll have to quarantine for the next 10 days.

Rodgers’ bizarre situation has led to a plethora of questions about whether the Packers have followed the league’s safety protocols. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy released a statement on this matter.

“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” McCarthy said. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he’s confident that league protocols have been followed properly within the team’s facility.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers follows masking protocols when interacting with players and coaches inside the team’s headquarters. However, Rodgers doesn’t wear a mask during his in-person press conferences.

The NFL’s investigation should determine if the Packers actually followed the league’s health and safety guidelines prior to Rodgers’ positive test.