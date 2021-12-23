NFL Execs Names The MVP Of The League Right Now

There are only three weeks left to the 2021 NFL regular season and three games left for players to make their case for the top awards in the league. But a handful of NFL executives have already decided who they’d vote on for league MVP.

On Thursday, NFL.com revealed what several executives from different NFL teams thought on the MVP race. While Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made a strong case for some, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the day.

“I’d love to not say he’s the guy, because he’s easy to root against,” an NFC team executive said. “But f-ing Aaron Rodgers, [he’s] amazing.”

“I don’t think [the Packers are] the same team without him,” another executive said. “They’ve got good defense and everything, but Rodgers makes them who they are.”

NFL execs vote on awards: @TomPelissero surveys 23 high-ranking executives on MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and three other top individual honorshttps://t.co/ItAgDZcamX pic.twitter.com/YlmgdkJUau — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 23, 2021

But a third executive, this one from the AFC, lobbied for Taylor to win the award. Taylor has 1,518 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. With just two more touchdowns he’ll have the most in a single-season since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

“He’s kind of taken the team on his shoulders, which is hard to do for a runner, and he’s taken over games,” the AFC executive said. “Most of their big games, he’s taken over.”

Suffice it to say, it feels like a two-horse race down the final stretch of the season.

Who do you believe will win the NFL MVP award – Aaron Rodgers or Jonathan Taylor?