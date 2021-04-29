ESPN insider Adam Schefter had huge news to share with the NFL world this afternoon, as he announced that Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers is officially in jeopardy.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported.

Several members of the Packers’ front office have visited Rodgers this offseason to discuss his situation and what they need to do to change his mind. Their attempts haven’t been successful up to this point.

If the Packers move on from Rodgers this offseason, it’d be the first time the reigning MVP gets traded in league history. The only MVPs that did not return to their respective team after winning the award were Norm Van Brocklin and Jim Brown, but they both retired.

Green Bay hasn’t budged when it comes to actually trading Rodgers, but this issue may linger for at least a few more months – especially if the three-time MVP doesn’t change his stance.

As you’d expect, the NFL world can’t believe that Rodgers officially wants out of Green Bay.

It seems like the Green Bay Packers are in………….. *pause* ……… Jeopardy 😎 https://t.co/kbK2Oan75j — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) April 29, 2021

Have also heard this about Watson and Wilson so far this offseason. We’ll see.. https://t.co/wHeSiRiK63 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 29, 2021

Would @packers consider the 3rd overall pick for Rodgers if they believe that he won’t return? https://t.co/pokqjxMgBI — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) April 29, 2021

Rodgers is coming off arguably the best year of his illustrious career. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

There’s no doubt that a trade involving Rodgers would change the landscape of the league.