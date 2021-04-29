The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Wanting Out

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had huge news to share with the NFL world this afternoon, as he announced that Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers is officially in jeopardy.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported.

Several members of the Packers’ front office have visited Rodgers this offseason to discuss his situation and what they need to do to change his mind. Their attempts haven’t been successful up to this point.

If the Packers move on from Rodgers this offseason, it’d be the first time the reigning MVP gets traded in league history. The only MVPs that did not return to their respective team after winning the award were Norm Van Brocklin and Jim Brown, but they both retired.

Green Bay hasn’t budged when it comes to actually trading Rodgers, but this issue may linger for at least a few more months – especially if the three-time MVP doesn’t change his stance.

As you’d expect, the NFL world can’t believe that Rodgers officially wants out of Green Bay.

Rodgers is coming off arguably the best year of his illustrious career. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

There’s no doubt that a trade involving Rodgers would change the landscape of the league.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.