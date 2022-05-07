Davante Adams Has Message For Packers Rookie WR: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a serious need at wide receiver. They checked off that box by selecting North Dakota State product Christian Watson in the second round.

Watson will have large shoes to fill this fall since the Packers traded away star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders back in March.

Even though Watson will technically be labeled as Adams' successor, the All-Pro wide receiver will be cheering the rookie on this season.

On Saturday, the Packers posted a photo of Watson at rookie minicamp. Adams commented on the photo, writing, "Kid gon be the truth."

As you'd expect, Packers fans loved this comment from Adams.

"Well this is pretty cool," one fan said.

"I love Tae," another fan wrote. "He really is a Packer forever."

"That's why losing Tae hurts," a third fan tweeted. "Not only is he a great player, but he's one of the few superstar WRs that never causes any drama."

In his final season with the Packers, Adams had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It'll be nearly impossible for Watson to replicate that production as a rookie. That doesn't mean he can't develop into the next great wide receiver for the Packers though.