NFL Fans React To Lil Wayne's Admission On The Packers

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: Rap artist Lil Wayne applauds in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth-straight game on Sunday to fall to 3-6 on the season. Fans are fed up.

Even diehard Cheesehead Lil Wayne is expressing his frustrations publicly on Twitter, going as far as to say the season is over and the team should have gotten rid of Aaron Rodgers.

"RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season," Weezy tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Given how vocally supportive of the Packers Wayne has been over the years, his words got the attention of the sports world.

"Packers playing so bad they done upset Weezy," said ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

"You lose Weezy, you lose the war," said Clem from Barstool.

"Not sure where you go after you lose Lil Wayne tbh," said Locked on Packers' Peter Bukowski.

"Weezy we gotta talk about this," said Kay Adams.

"I ain't never seen Weezy this serious, Football will damage your soul," tweeted Big Business.

Just last night, Lil Wayne was fired up about LSU's win over Alabama. Today, he's depressed about his Packers.

Things change fast in the sports world.