NFL Fans Are Stunned By Aaron Rodgers’ First Half Performance

Aaron Rodgers is having a pretty stunning performance in the first half of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and not in a good way.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been the most-accurate quarterback in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season. Rodgers threw just four interceptions compared to 26 touchdowns last season. This year, he threw for 13 touchdowns and no interceptions through two games.

But that all changed on Sunday.

Rodgers has thrown two first-half interceptions against the Buccaneers’ defense. One was a pick-six and the other led to a Tampa Bay score. Rodgers is now 9 for 20 for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It’s been a while since Rodgers had a first half line that looked that poorly.

Aaron Rodgers has 2 INTs in the first half 🤯 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/f1SccnxXk8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

FOX Sports 1 personalty Skip Bayless seems to be pretty excited.

“THIS JUST IN: “THE GREATEST THROWER OF THE FOOTBALL EVER” JUST THREW WHAT VERY NEARLY WAS ANOTHER PICK SIX. BACK-TO-BACK POSSESSIONS!!! HOPE RODGERS’ STATE FARM POLICY COVERS HIM FOR PICK SIXES. BUCS, 14-10,” he tweeted.

Most of the NFL world is just shocked that Rodgers could throw two interceptions in a single game, let alone a single half.

I just saw an Aaron Rodgers pick six pic.twitter.com/eO9HOISkCN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 18, 2020

There’s still plenty of game left, though.

Tampa Bay leads Green Bay, 14-10, midway through the second quarter.