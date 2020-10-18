The Spun

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Aaron Rodgers’ First Half Performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is having a pretty stunning performance in the first half of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and not in a good way.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been the most-accurate quarterback in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season. Rodgers threw just four interceptions compared to 26 touchdowns last season. This year, he threw for 13 touchdowns and no interceptions through two games.

But that all changed on Sunday.

Rodgers has thrown two first-half interceptions against the Buccaneers’ defense. One was a pick-six and the other led to a Tampa Bay score. Rodgers is now 9 for 20 for 114 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

It’s been a while since Rodgers had a first half line that looked that poorly.

FOX Sports 1 personalty Skip Bayless seems to be pretty excited.

“THIS JUST IN: “THE GREATEST THROWER OF THE FOOTBALL EVER” JUST THREW WHAT VERY NEARLY WAS ANOTHER PICK SIX. BACK-TO-BACK POSSESSIONS!!! HOPE RODGERS’ STATE FARM POLICY COVERS HIM FOR PICK SIXES. BUCS, 14-10,” he tweeted.

Most of the NFL world is just shocked that Rodgers could throw two interceptions in a single game, let alone a single half.

There’s still plenty of game left, though.

Tampa Bay leads Green Bay, 14-10, midway through the second quarter.


