Former NFL Head Coach Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Drama

For the last week, the biggest story in the NFL has been Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers.

The three-time MVP quarterback is unhappy with the organization and reportedly wants out. Green Bay is saying it doesn’t want to trade Rodgers (shocker) but may have no other choice if the standoff continues into the summer.

On “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this afternoon, former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach Eric Mangini was asked to put himself in the shoes of the Packers’ brain trust. If he were to have to trade Rodgers, what type of offer would he look for?

Mangini went on to say he wouldn’t want to deal Rodgers, conceding that it would have to be “one of the biggest trades, if not the biggest trade in NFL history,” to get him to move the superstar QB.

“I don’t want to make any deal whatsoever,” Mangini said. “I’d want to go get the receiver that he complained that I cut (Jake Kumerow) and bring him back to the team and make him [Rodgers] very happy. How do you replace the MVP of the league?”

"This would have to be one of the biggest trades, if not the biggest trade in NFL history… It would have to blow the Packers away." — Eric Mangini on the Aaron Rodgers dilemma: pic.twitter.com/izIEa4kxTV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2021

It is tough to argue with Mangini’s logic here. Getting fair value for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, even at his age (37), would be tough to downright impossible to do.

Green Bay has to be hoping they can work this situation out so they don’t have to settle for the best package they can get.