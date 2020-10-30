The Green Bay Packers lost an NFL legend on Friday with the passing of Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley. He was 81 years old.

The Packers drafted Adderley in the first round of the 1961 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with Green Bay, playing under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, before joining the Dallas Cowboys for his last three years in the NFL.

Adderley played in 164 games throughout his career. During that time, he had 48 interceptions, 1,046 interception return yards and seven pick-sixes. The Packers and Cowboys defensive back also forced 14 fumbles, nine of which he recovered.

The NFL community is mourning the passing of Adderley on Friday. Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker shared a heartfelt message following the passing of the NFL legend. Take a look below.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley,” Bakers said, via NFL.com. “He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb’s wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb’s memory.”

Longtime NFL executive Gil Brandt also shared a special message following Herb Adderley’s passing.

I am saddened to hear that Herb Adderley has passed. He was such a great, great player. When we got him at the end of his career, he became the glue in our defensive backfield, the final piece to our first Super Bowl win. Rest easy. Condolences to the entire Adderley family. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) October 30, 2020

Adderley won six championships during his career, five of which came with the Packers. He also won a championship with the Cowboys in 1972, his final season in the NFL.

Adderley had a tremendous impact for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He will be sorely missed.