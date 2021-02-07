NFL Announces League MVP, Major Award Winners For 2020 Season

The NFL announced the 2020 season award winners – including the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year – during its NFL Honors show on Saturday evening.

Here’s a look at this year’s award winners:

MVP – Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers became the MVP favorite midway through the 2020 season and never looked back. The veteran passer completed a staggering 70.7 percent of his throws for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 2020. He had seven(!) four-touchdown games including a brilliant 364-yard and four-touchdown performance against Minnesota in the season opener.

Rodgers’ season came to an unfortunate end at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship just two weeks ago. The Packers quarterback did what he needed to do to deliver his team a win, tossing for 346 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. But Green Bay came up short to the iconic Brady.

Rodgers’ 2020 efforts were validated Saturday night when the NFL announced Rodgers as its newest MVP. It’s the second time he’s won the award.

Offensive Player of the Year – Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry has won this year’s Offensive Player of the Year award. Henry became just the eight running back in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark. The Alabama alum carried the rock 378 times for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He also caught 19 passes for 117 yards.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about Henry’s 2020 numbers is the fact the NFL lives in a pass-happy era. The scary thing is the bulldozer back appears to be getting better each and every year.

Defensive Player of the Year – Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

The 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year ultimately came down to two options: Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. In the end, Donald’s production as an interior defensive linemen – compared to Watt’s production as a defensive end – proved more impressive, but both were obviously deserving.

Donald is widely regarded as a top-five player because of his ability to disrupt and draw multiple opposing blockers. Even with all the attention that came his way in 2020, the Rams defensive tackle had 45 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 16 games.

Rookie of the Year – Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the NFL’s 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. The Oregon alum put together arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. In just 15 games, Herbert had 4,336 passing yards – which ranked sixth overall in the NFL this season – and scored 36 total touchdowns.

Vikings rookie wideout Justin Jefferson had an argument for winning the award. He was phenomenal this season, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. But a quarterback’s value is far greater than a receiver’s, which is most likely the primary reason Herbert took home the prestigious award. Any other season and Jefferson probably wins it.

Herbert – the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and third quarterback taken behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa – shined brighter than his draft class members. The Chargers’ future is bright with No. 10 under center in Los Angeles.

Coach of the Year – Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski was the obvious choice to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year award for the 2020 season. Stefanski helped the Browns ascend from the league’s basement, going 11-5 during the regular season and upsetting Pittsburgh and then going toe-to-toe with Kansas City in the divisional round before falling 22-17 to the Super Bowl defending Chiefs.

The future is as bright as it’s ever been in Cleveland, and Stefanski is a big reason why. The Browns have high aspirations for the 2021 season.

Comeback Player of the Year – Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith

Alex Smith’s comeback story is seemingly straight out of Hollywood. The veteran’s football career appeared to be over when his leg twisted the wrong way during a tackle by an opposing defender on Nov. 18, 2018. Smith suffered a compound fracture which broke both his tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Smith underwent 17 total surgeries, one of which to address an infection – which was considered life threatening – that occurred following the first injury. At one point in the process, there was concern doctors would have to amputate the quarterback’s leg. But the surgeries proved successful in the end, allowing Smith to begin rehab in hopes of eventually returning to the football field.

Almost two full years after suffering the injury, Smith was cleared to resume football activities in the summer of 2020. He slowly worked his way back into action before entering Washington’s game versus the Rams on Oct. 11 of 2020. It was just the start of Smith’s comeback story, which resulted in the veteran quarterback playing in eight games and throwing for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns during that span. He was a critical component of Washington’s late-season run to reach the postseason.

Other NFL Award Winners:

Take a look at the rest of the NFL’s 2020 award winners below.

It was an exciting and unprecedented season of NFL action. It’ll come to an end on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The action gets going at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.