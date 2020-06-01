When will Jordan Love see the field in Green Bay? According to one NFL insider, it could be right away.

Love was one of the most-surprising picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers selected the Utah State quarterback in the first round, officially putting Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise on notice.

Rodgers is obviously Green Bay’s starting quarterback, but Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reports that it’s a “lock” Love sees the field.

Love is expected to take part in a “significant part of the offense” and could play a similar role to that of Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Rodgers spoke to the media about Love earlier this month. He said he’s excited to mentor the young quarterback.

“Based on the age in which I was and Brett was to when I was drafted and then comparatively to me and Jordan, there are similarities to that,” Rodgers told reporters. “I think there’s a lot of things that aren’t similar though when you look at the two situations as far as Brett’s mindset during the ’03, ’04 seasons and obviously my statement about a real desire, a strong desire to play into my 40s and the way I feel about the game and my body and my love of the sport. But I do see some similarities and I understand why they’re drawn in that effect.”

Green Bay is coming off an impressive 2019 season, but it ended with a loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers are hoping to go further in 2020.