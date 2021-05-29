NFL Insider Names ‘Most Fun’ Landing Spot For Julio Jones

There are plenty of NFL teams that could use Julio Jones on their roster for the 2021 season. With that being said, NFL insider Albert Breer believes there’s one landing spot that stands above the rest.

In his latest column, Breer said the “most fun” scenario for Jones involves him going to the Green Bay Packers. He would form a lethal duo with Davante Adams, there’s no doubt about that.

Green Bay doesn’t usually make blockbuster trades like this, but acquiring Jones would be a great way for the front office to mend its fractured relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Additionally, trading for Jones would show Rodgers that the Packers are hell-bent on being a win-now team.

“The most fun one, to me, is Green Bay, and what better olive branch to extend to Aaron Rodgers than Jones to pair with Davante Adams,” Breer said, via Sports Illustrated. “It would require the Packers’ veering from their venerable team-building principles (since they’re very tight to the cap), in mortgaging contracts, but that would actually dovetail with the sort of approach I think Rodgers has been wanting them to take.”

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd would definitely agree with Breer’s ideal landing spot for Jones. Earlier this week, Cowherd called Green Bay the “perfect” landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.

“He’s perfect in Green Bay,” Cowherd said. “He makes the Packers better, you have to be careful now about doubling Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers would be happy.”

Jones recently told Shannon Sharpe that he wants to go somewhere he can win. The Packers were just a win away from punching their ticket to the Super Bowl this past season.

Do you think Green Bay would be a perfect fit for Julio Jones?