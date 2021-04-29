NFL Insider Names “Interesting” Trade Partner In Deal For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he revealed news about a star quarterback.

The ESPN insider sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he announced that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. According to Schefter, Rodgers’ dislike for the franchise emerged after the team traded up for quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL draft instead of getting him a weapon.

Immediately after the news dropped, fans from teams around the country begged their respective teams to make a trade. One NFL insider named an “interesting” potential trade partner for the Packers.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested the New Orleans Saints would be a good trade partner in a potential trade for Rodgers.

“Saints for me make for interesting potential trade partner for Green Bay to me,” he said on Twitter. “A 1, a 2, [Michael] Thomas or [Marshon] Lattimore and an OL.”

Giving up Michael Thomas or Marshon Lattimore wouldn’t be an easy pill to swallow. However, when making a play for a top quarterback in the league, there will always be a hefty price to pay.

The Packers have made it clear they don’t plan to move on from Rodgers, so it appears the two sides are in a stalemate.

Will Rodgers be on the Packers when the 2021 season kicks off?