Shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for Green Bay.

Over the past few days, rumors of a potential divorce have only grown louder. Earlier today, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky offered some more heartbreaking news to fans.

ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah said Demovsky reported that there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers plays for the Packers in 2021. With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport named a potential landing spot for Rodgers.

“Talking about the Denver Broncos,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that is one of his potential preferred destinations if he does leave Green Bay – if the situation is not resolved.”

The #Broncos are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the #Packers trade him, which they say they won't. Also, they didn't take a QB on Thursday. Not unrelated. pic.twitter.com/qcMSmWvUEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

“We cannot ignore the fact that the Broncos were on the clock and that Justin Fields was there and they did not take a quarterback,” Rapoport continued. “They kept their options open. As of now, Green Bay does not appear to have returned any phone calls and given zero inclinations that Aaron Rodgers would be traded. But at some point a decision has to be made. It does seem like the Broncos kept their options open at quarterback in case.”

The Broncos have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball that would entice any quarterback in the league.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Packers next season?