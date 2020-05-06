NFL Insider Says 1 Team Makes Most Sense For QB Aaron Rodgers

Naturally, the Packers’ selection of Jordan Love in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft made many question what Aaron Rodgers’ future looks like in Green Bay.

Rodgers will clearly be the team’s starter in 2020, and very likely the following year as well. But what if the Packers decide to move the future Hall of Famer after this season and go with Love in 2021?

If that’s the case, Pro Football Talk outlined how Green Bay could possibly swing that outcome financially. They also looked at what franchises would seem to make the most sense as potential destinations for Rodgers.

While many have wonder if a Rodgers/Belichick tandem in New England could be a possibility, PFT reasons that the best fit would actually be elsewhere in the AFC. One would think the Packers would be far less likely to trade Rodgers within the conference, and they actually dealt Brett Favre to an AFC team (the Jets) the last time they faced this scenario in 2008.

So what team makes the most sense if GB looks to deal Rodgers next offseason? PFT thinks it is the Las Vegas Raiders.

So it makes sense to look to the AFC for potential locations for Rodgers, and the one team that stands out the most (sorry, Derek Carr) is the Raiders. Jon Gruden, Aaron Rodgers, the Silver and Black. Las Vegas. It just makes too much sense to not happen.

On paper, no one buys that Las Vegas is settled on Derek Carr as its QB. Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock did bring in Marcus Mariota as insurance this offseason, but who knows how they view him in the long-term.

Also, if the pressure is on Gruden to win in 2021, the odds that he would be interested in Rodgers would seemingly increase.

Again, this is all speculation though. Maybe the Packers really will make Love sit for three full seasons, the way Rodgers did for Favre after being chosen back in 2005.