NFL Insider Shares Telling Details On Packers’ Jordan Love Pick

The Green Bay Packers pulled the stunner of the NFL Draft’s first round when they traded up to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. It was a move no one saw coming.

With Aaron Rodgers entering his late 30s and the Packers in win-now mode, most analysts expected Green Bay would take a wide receiver or tight end with their first-round pick. Instead, they went with the player the team hopes will be Rodgers’ eventual replacement.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, this was the Packers’ plan all along. So much so that while they eventually traded up with the Miami Dolphins, they had contingency plans with at least one other team.

Appearing on NFL Total Access, Rapoport broke down the Packers’ pursuit of Love. Perhaps they could have waited and got the raw and talented passer with their original pick (No. 30) overall, but Green Bay wasn’t going to risk being beaten to the punch for the guy they wanted.

“They were adamant about getting their quarterback,” Rapoport said. “It’s not like, ‘Well, if one fell to them, they were gonna…’ No. The Packers wanted Jordan Love so much so they actually had deals late in the first round to move up with the Seahawks. That obviously ended up not being necessary because they moved up ahead of them and ended up taking Jordan Love. There was really no one else as far as I can tell who was going to come up for him. The Colts were rumored. From my understanding, the Colts never made any calls. This was the Packers making sure that whatever happened, they got their guy.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers were adamant about trading up for Utah St QB Jordan Love, not wanting to miss out on their potential QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/grUOmzjKqF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2020

One would think that Love is guaranteed to sit behind Rodgers for at least the next two seasons. Rodgers is under contract through 2023 but his cap hit is so gargantuan the next two years that it would be nearly impossible to trade or release him.

After that, we’ll see what Green Bay does. Rodgers himself sat three full years behind Brett Favre before taking over.

That plan worked out okay. The Packers could only hope this transition does as well.

