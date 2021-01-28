NFL Insider Uses 1 Word To Describe What Aaron Rodgers Wants

There’s a lot of speculation out there about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers. But while the subject of his future in Green Bay is up for debate, one NFL insider has some insight.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk asserted that Rodgers wants “clarity” moving forward. To that end, Rodgers wants a reworked contract that ties him to the Packers for several more years.

Florio pointed out that the Packers are well-positioned to easily part ways with Rodgers if he struggles in either of the next two years. And with former first-round pick Jordan Love riding the bench, they’re ready to replace him quickly.

“So Rodgers wants, above all else, clarity. Where do I stand? It’s a fair question for Rodgers to ask,” Florio wrote. “Unlike his predecessor, Rodgers has never mused about retiring prematurely or playing for anyone other than the Packers. He has been loyal and faithful to the Packers. If they’re eventually not going to be loyal and faithful to him, he’d simply like to know that it’s coming, so that he can plan accordingly.”

As Jordan Love looms on the roster, Aaron Rodgers simply wants to know where he stands https://t.co/EkODrzUnjT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 28, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career – and that’s saying something. He went 13-3 as a starter, completing a league-high 70.7-percent of his passes for a career-high 48 touchdowns and 4,299 yards.

But the Packers fell short of returning to the Super Bowl, losing at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s pretty clear that Rodgers isn’t slowing down at the age of 37. But it’s reasonable for the Packers to wonder how long that level of play is sustainable.

If they want Rodgers back in 2021, they may need to give him everything he wants.