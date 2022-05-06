NFL Insider Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

With the NFL offseason about to hit a dead period, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has unveiled his bold predictions for the 2022 season.

Let's just say La Canfora's prediction about Aaron Rodgers would completely rock the NFL world.

La Canfora's bold prediction for the Green Bay Packers is that Rodgers will retire after the 2022 season. That would leave them with Jordan Love at quarterback for 2023.

"Green Bay won't be the same this season," La Canfora wrote. "He keeps losing more and more of his guys. Davante Adams is gone and his offensive line might be standing to look much different in 2023. Yes, walking away from another $60M guaranteed in 2023 sounds crazy to most of us. But I anticipate some real regression from this group and they will be in decline and this cat does his own thing and revels in it.

"Would it really be out of character to put the Packers through all this drama the last two offseasons just to hang it up in the middle of a new extension? And wouldn't it be even more quintessential Rodgers if he did it after."

The odds of Rodgers walking away from the NFL in a year from now aren't very high at the moment, but things could change.

Besides, Rodgers is still playing at an MVP level.

For now, Rodgers is under contract through the 2026 season. He signed a lucrative extension this offseason that is worth roughly $150 million over three years.