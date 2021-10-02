NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.

The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit Adams on a deep ball late in the game and the receiver took a nasty shot from a 49ers defensive back.

The hit looked like it should have been flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the officials elected not to throw a flag. After a few days to review the play, there won’t be a fine coming for 49ers safety Jimmie Ward either.

“The NFL didn’t fine 49ers S Jimmie Ward for the hit that briefly knocked Packers WR Davante Adams out of last Sunday night’s game,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote. “It was reviewed, but I’m told the NFL’s Jon Runyan elected not to issue a fine because initial contact wasn’t to Adams’ head/neck area.”

Adams himself talked about the hit later in the week, saying that’s one of only two ways to stop him. He wouldn’t reveal the other one.

“There’s two [ways],” Adams told reporters when talking about ways to stop him. “They [the 49ers] tried one in the game, but I resurrected. There’s one left.”

Up next for Adams and the Packers is a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.