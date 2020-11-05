NFL Makes Decision On Tonight’s Packers-49ers Game

Both the 49ers and Packers are dealing with some issues related to COVID-19. However, the two sides will still battle tonight in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the NFL has cleared the 49ers and Packers for tonight’s game. That would mean neither side had a positive test result this morning.

Green Bay announced earlier this week that rookie tailback AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, meanwhile San Francisco revealed on Wednesday that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne contracted the virus.

Bourne and Dillon won’t be the only players unable to suit up tonight due to COVID-19. Kamal Martin and Jamaal Williams on the Packers were labeled as high-risk contacts back on Tuesday, and the 49ers revealed on Wednesday night that Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were in contact with Bourne.

Technically speaking, the incubation period for players on the 49ers and Packers has not expired. It’s possible that both teams can have more positive test results in the coming days.

Nonetheless, the NFL seems intent on playing tonight’s game and keeping its current schedule intact.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will be in the broadcast booth for FOX.