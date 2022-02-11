Breaking: NFL Announces 2021 League MVP Award Winner

For the second year in a row and the fourth time in his career, Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP at the league’s annual awards show tonight.

After a tumultuous offseason in which he was the subject of trade rumors and held out of minicamp, Rodgers returned to the field and posted his usual outrageous stats, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

In the last two seasons, Rodgers has taken home two MVP awards while throwing for 8,414 yards, 85 touchdowns and only nine INTs.

He has now won MVP awards in the 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

With Rodgers starring, Green Bay finished its 2021 schedule with a 13-4 record, the third-straight season the team has reached the 13-win mark. The Packers also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

However, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the divisional round, once again ending their campaign on a bitter note.