NFL Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Pyschedelics Admission

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is okay to continue using ayahuasca, at least according to the guidelines of the NFL.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday that the league and the players union have confirmed that ayahuasca, a tea brewed from plants that has psychoactive effects, is not a prohibited compound or a PED by NFL rules.

"The primary psychoactive ingredient, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), is a Schedule I drug under federal law. It’s not a problem under NFL law," Florio wrote.

Rodgers detailed his use of ayahuasca in recent offseasons during a podcast appearance with Aubrey Marcus this summer.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

If Rodgers wants to keep having those experiences, he can. As long as he doesn't get caught by the authorities.

The NFL won't be disciplining him for his trips at all.