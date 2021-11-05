Aaron Rodgers made a lot of bold claims in his wild interview on the Pat McAfee Show earlier today. But while some of those claims were empirically false, another claim he made about meeting with an NFL medical expert may have been an outright lie.

A short while ago, the league addressed his claim that an NFL doctor told Rodgers that getting vaccinated means you cannot get or spread COVID-19. In a statement shared via ProFootballTalk, the league said that no doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with Rodgers. The league added that if a doctor had, they would not have said anything of the sort.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that,” the league said.

Many are accusing the NFL of lying in this statement. Some believe that the league is attempting to cover something up.

From the NFL on Aaron Rodgers regarding the claim a doctor said vaccinated can't get/spread COVID: "No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

Among the many claims Rodgers made is that he is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccines. But if he were, the NFL likely would have granted him a vaccine exemption.

Rodgers also called out an imaginary “woke mob” that he thinks is out to get him. He also said that he’s been seeking advice from podcast host Joe Rogan. And he invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in protesting the NFL’s “unjust rules.”

Rodgers has many people who will defend him no matter what – be it for football reasons or political ones. But he’s lost a ton of respect and support today.