NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games.

The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.

Will Aaron Rodgers be the quarterback for those games, though?

Even the NFL’s schedule makers aren’t sure. The league’s schedule makers told NBC Sports’ Peter King that they are nervous about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay and what his potential departure would do to the schedule.

“That got us a little nervous,” Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told King.

Still, the Packers should rate well with or without Rodgers, at least at first.

“The Green Bay Packers are still the Green Bay Packers, with or without Aaron Rodgers,” Katz added. “They’re a great team and a great brand. We started to think about some of the permutations of the schedule. Ultimately, when he didn’t get traded, we couldn’t solve for something we didn’t know. It was pretty deliberate the way we maxed out the Packers early in the season. You’re right that each of the networks has their bite at the Packers in the first month. That was deliberate.”

Rodgers remains on the Packers for now, though trade talks continue to swirl.