NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Jeopardy! Comment

Aaron Rodgers is set to begin his two-week stint of guest hosting Jeopardy! on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is one of several guest hosts while the show decides on Alex Trebek’s full-time replacement.

Would Rodgers consider retiring from football if he was offered the full-time hosting gig?

Pro Football Talk speculated on this idea last week:

Surely, the powers-that-be are eyeballing the various guests hosts as potential permanent hosts. If Rodgers did what he appears to have done (we’ll find out Monday for sure) as the guest host of the show, what happens if they offer him the full-time gig? The possibility undoubtedly has crossed his mind. And who would fault him for walking away from a job that has a handful of remaining years for something that he could do for 20, 30, 40 years or more, at eight-figure annual salaries? With Rodgers repeatedly making it clear that he has no interest in becoming an NFL analyst after his football career ends, the best path to big money post-playing would come from pouncing on an opportunity like Jeopardy, even if the timing isn’t entirely perfect.

Today, Rodgers was asked by Pat McAfee if he would like the full-time gig.

“I would love to be the host of Jeopardy, yes.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow he would want the full-time Jeopardy gig: "I would love to be the host of Jeopardy, yes." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2021

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Rodgers would actually retire to host Jeopardy! full-time. But, maybe it’s actually somewhat of a possibility.

Chicago Bears fans are certainly hoping that it will happen.

Aaron Rodgers (hosting jeopardy) will be OUT for week 1 against the Bears https://t.co/zXBDtNjQ9c — DeeJay (@ImDeeJayStanton) April 5, 2021

While it seems highly unlikely that Rodgers would retire before the 2021 season, maybe this is something that could happen in a year or two. It’s possible Jeopardy! will continue on with guest hosts for a while before deciding on a full-time replacement.

This will be something to watch moving forward.