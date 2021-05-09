NFL Fans React To Browns’ Decision On Aaron Rodgers

With the news out there that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, there’s been no shortage of other teams mentioned for the three-time league MVP.

Last week, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell published a piece highlighting seven mock trade proposals for Rodgers. One of the teams Barnwell included on his list was the Cleveland Browns.

It always seemed unlikely that the Browns would trade for Rodgers, and now you can pretty much put any thought that they might to rest. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Saturday that the organization is sold on Baker Mayfield and does not have any interest in dealing for Rodgers.

The #Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield and won't be trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers: Brown Insider https://t.co/LmKDaIK7r4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 8, 2021

At 37, Rodgers is coming off winning the MVP and is still a better quarterback than Mayfield. But Mayfield is coming off his best season as a pro and the Browns clearly have a lot of faith in him.

Most of the fans sharing their reactions to Cabot’s report are not surprised.

I felt like this was obvious https://t.co/xCKJekaln9 — Feeling Dangerous Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) May 8, 2021

In 2020, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 62.8% percent of his passes and throwing a career-low eight interceptions.

He helped lead the Browns to an 11-5 regular season record and AFC Wild Card victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.