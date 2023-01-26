NFL World Convinced Of Aaron Rodgers Trade Destination

A blockbuster trade involving Aaron Rodgers hasn't been made yet, but football fans feel fairly confident one will materialize fairly soon.

This uptick in confidence stems from the Jets hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator this Thursday.

Obviously, Hackett's tenure in the Mile High City didn't go very well. He was fired before the regular season even came to an end.

Despite how poorly his stint with the Broncos was this past season, Hackett is a well-respected coach in the NFL. That's because he had success as an offensive coordinator for the Jaguars and Packers.

If Hackett is going to revitalize his coaching career in New York, he'll need the right quarterback. Well, we already know that he can make things work with Rodgers under center.

With that said, the NFL world is convinced Rodgers will start for the Jets next season.

"The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets speculation is about to take off," James Rapien of All Bengals tweeted.

"Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is gonna happen and I can't wait for the disaster to unfold," Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated said.

"The #Packers weren't going to trade Aaron Rodgers somewhere he didn't want to go," Connor Hughes of SNY wrote. "Rodgers wasn't going to go somewhere with legitimate uncertainties. Hackett & Carter are big means to make No. 12 happy."

Rodgers has been involved in trade rumors for the past two years.

If the Packers are finally ready to move on from Rodgers, the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for him.