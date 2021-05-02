NFL World Has Crazy Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

With Aaron Rodgers rumored to want out of Green Bay, reports are emerging about potential trade destinations for the superstar quarterback.

There’s one increasingly intriguing destination being mentioned: Seattle.

While Russell Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks is said to have improved as of late, he was not happy earlier this offseason. The drama with Wilson reached the point where trade ideas were being floated.

What about a crazy Rodgers vs. Wilson swap? It would be arguably the biggest trade in the history of the National Football League if it went down.

Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler suggested that the Seahawks could be a possible destination.

“The relationship with Russel Wilson and Seattle has been mended. He’s talked to Pete Carroll and likes the direction of the team. They’ve added some pieces in free agency, but what better player for player swap could you get than Russell Wilson for Aaron Rodgers?” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday morning.

The Packers, of course, appear to have no interest in trading Rodgers – for now, anyway.

“Yeah, I know, and I can’t even take my brain to that spot right now,” LaFleur said following the NFL Draft. “So I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

“I can’t fathom [him] not being in Green Bay,” the Packers coach added later. “That’s where my mind’s at. I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”

Don’t discount the possibility of a massive trade, though.