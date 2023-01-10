NFL World Is Not Happy With Packers Punishment

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has yet to be punished further for shoving a Detroit Lions athletic trainer on Sunday night.

Walker was ejected from Green Bay's season-ending loss, but will surely face more repercussions from the league. As of now though, the NFL is said to be still reviewing what happened, and no suspension is expected, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The loss eliminated GB, so no rush to make a ruling. But sounds like just a fine," Pelissero tweeted.

Many fans seem to feel Walker is getting off easy with no suspension.

"Honestly, pushing anyone who isn’t a player should be an automatic suspension," one tweeted. "Protect these support staff, there’s no reason they should be getting shoved on the field while out there trying to do their jobs."

"The Packers should suspend him regardless of the NFL decision," one Green Bay fan suggested.

"The other guy (95?) was worse IMO. Cause at that point he knew he was a medical professional. That’s the dude we should be talking about," said TheNFLChick about Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who also made contact with the trainer.

"Devonte and Quay should both be fined and suspended for a game next season for this bs and Reed should be fined for the hit against Swift," another Packers fan added.

"They should suspend him, and this is coming from a #Packers fan," another chimed in.

Perhaps if Green Bay still had regular season games to play, the NFL would be looking to suspend Walker.

But with the entire offseason ahead, the league might think a fine is sufficient.