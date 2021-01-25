NFL World Is Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 Team

It’s tough to picture Aaron Rodgers playing for any other team other than the Green Bay Packers, but there’s a chance that’ll actually become a reality next season.

Rodgers didn’t exactly seem confident about his future with the Packers during his postgame press conference on Sunday, telling reporters “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.”

The Packers could bring back Rodgers for the 2021 season since he’s under contract for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the front office could capitalize on his trade value being insanely high and ship him out for multiple draft picks. After all, they have Jordan Love waiting in the wings.

In the event that Green Bay does move on from Rodgers, he’ll certainly have a large market. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the teams that should be in contention for Rodgers are the Colts, 49ers, Patriots, Raiders, Saints and Steelers.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora also sees San Francisco as a great fit for Rodgers.

“Its very early, obviously, but an Aaron Rodgers/49ers coupling would make entirely too much sense – geography, scheme, familiarity (LaFleur is a Shanahan disciple), talent. Rodgers will be able to dictate what he wants,” La Canfora tweeted.

It would be fitting if Rodgers finished his career with the 49ers, the team he always dreamed of playing for as a child.

Do you think Green Bay will trade Rodgers this offseason?