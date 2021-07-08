NFL World Reacts To Former Packers Executive’s Prediction

After Aaron Rodgers made his longest public appearance of the offseason at “The Match” on Tuesday, analysts and fans did their best to tweak their predictions on the outcome of his conflict with the Green Bay Packers. Although the 2020 MVP didn’t give much, if anything, away during the celebrity golf round, some thought that reaction in itself gave some indication of his decision.

For former Packers executive Andrew Brandt, his opinion on the Rodgers saga hasn’t changed. He still believes that the quarterback will be back in Green Bay in 2021 before being traded away the following offseason.

“My Aaron Rodgers opinion update is the same as it’s been all year: The Packers won’t trade him in 2021,” Brandt tweeted on Wednesday. “Aaron can’t trade himself. Aaron won’t retire. Some contract accommodation- financial, length or both- will be made. The Packers will trade him in 2022.

Brandt has proven to be a voice of reason throughout the seemingly never-ending Rodgers-Packers saga, so a handful of other media members signaled their approval after his latest tweet.

This is theory I advanced on my latest pod. Rodgers returns. And he's moved after the season. Again, it remains a "beautiful mystery." However, I expect Rodgers' desire to play this season for a Super Bowl contender — with a trade unlikely — overrides desire to sit out #Denver7 https://t.co/B8JZkTdGha — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 7, 2021

Although Brandt seems to think that the Packers and the 37-year-old quarterback will reach a contract “accommodation” but there’s little indication that an agreement will come in the near future. During Rodgers’ appearance on “The Match” he remained very reserved and gave no update on any progress.

Much of the speculation about the three-time MVP’s future has tapered off over the last few weeks but will surely ramp up as the team approaches training camp later this month. Until Rodgers definitively commits to the Packers, many will be left to wonder if he’ll actually be suiting up this fall.