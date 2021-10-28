The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers’ Wide Receiver Situation

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have a golden opportunity to prove that they belong in the conversation of the NFC’s top team on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Aaron Rodgers and the offense will have to get the job done on the road with some serious holes at wide receiver.

The Packers will be without three of their top receivers when they take the field on Thursday evening. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Adams tested positive earlier this week, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has yet to return from the injured reserve.

The news of their absences is a tough blow to the one-loss Packers, who have rattled off six straight wins after falling in their season opener. Although Rodgers can make up for a lack of depth on the outside, Green Bay will be hard-pressed to keep pace with Kyler Murray and the high-powered Cardinals.

The NFL world is disappointed that the Thursday night game between two of the NFC’s best teams won’t feature either one at full strength, but many fans and media members are excited to see how the Packers will adjust without some of their top pass-catchers.

So what will the Packers do without three of their top wide receivers? The short answer is to rely on Aaron Rodgers. But even the 2020 MVP needs skill players to help him out.

31-year-old veteran Randall Cobb figures to be biggest pure receiving threat for the Packers on Thursday night. Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Amari Rodgers also will be called upon to take a much larger role in the offense.

Outside of their receivers, the Packers will surely rely heavily on running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Both players can be threats to the Arizona defense on the ground and in the passing game, so Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur will likely look to incorporate them into the gameplan early and often.

The Packers will also still have their two tight ends, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, available on Thursday.

Fans will actually get to see how Green Bay adjusts with a dearth of wide receivers in a few hours. Kickoff from Glendale for Thursday’s Packers-Cardinals game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

