NFL World Reacts To Packers’ Wide Receiver Situation

The Green Bay Packers have a golden opportunity to prove that they belong in the conversation of the NFC’s top team on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Aaron Rodgers and the offense will have to get the job done on the road with some serious holes at wide receiver.

The Packers will be without three of their top receivers when they take the field on Thursday evening. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Adams tested positive earlier this week, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has yet to return from the injured reserve.

The news of their absences is a tough blow to the one-loss Packers, who have rattled off six straight wins after falling in their season opener. Although Rodgers can make up for a lack of depth on the outside, Green Bay will be hard-pressed to keep pace with Kyler Murray and the high-powered Cardinals.

The NFL world is disappointed that the Thursday night game between two of the NFC’s best teams won’t feature either one at full strength, but many fans and media members are excited to see how the Packers will adjust without some of their top pass-catchers.

Packers are down their top three receivers vs. the undefeated Cardinals, per @AdamSchefter ❌ WR1 Davante

❌ WR2 MVS

❌ WR3 Lazard Can Aaron Rodgers pull it off? pic.twitter.com/11POAjOBua — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 28, 2021

Randall Cobb in the #packers receivers room this week pic.twitter.com/JLKE7EfREO — Tara Chapman (@TLC203) October 26, 2021

A live update on availability for Aaron Rodgers’ top 3 receivers Thursday night: Davante Adams: COVID-19

MVS: IR

Allen Lazard: COVID-19 Good thing he made the #Packers trade for Randall Cobb 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 26, 2021

Just a reminder: The Giants just won a game without their top three receivers and their running back who also catches passes. The Packers have Aaron Rodgers. He'll figure it out. https://t.co/yAhDMj80a6 — Katz (@jasonkatz13) October 28, 2021

Opened at AZ -3.5… all the way up to 6.5 now?

Over-reaction. Yes the Cardinals are undefeated.

Yes the Packers won't have Adams, Lazard. MVP QBs MAKE their receivers, not the other way around. Remember who Tom Brady had to throw to in NE some of those years? Still won games. pic.twitter.com/94WBhBWuOS — Chelsa Messinger (@ChelsaMessinger) October 28, 2021

Can’t wait for tonight‘s Packers-Cardinals game. Two quarterbacks absolutely shredding right now. Fascinated to see how Rodgers solves the problem of not having his top wide receivers… — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) October 28, 2021

In the 3 home games the Arizona #Cardinals have played this season, opposing teams have rushed for 371 yards & 1 touchdown. With the #Packers likely out their top 3 receivers (Adams, Lazard, MVS) – they have to run the ball efficiently. 👋🏼 Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Kylin Hill. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 28, 2021

So what will the Packers do without three of their top wide receivers? The short answer is to rely on Aaron Rodgers. But even the 2020 MVP needs skill players to help him out.

31-year-old veteran Randall Cobb figures to be biggest pure receiving threat for the Packers on Thursday night. Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Amari Rodgers also will be called upon to take a much larger role in the offense.

Outside of their receivers, the Packers will surely rely heavily on running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Both players can be threats to the Arizona defense on the ground and in the passing game, so Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur will likely look to incorporate them into the gameplan early and often.

The Packers will also still have their two tight ends, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, available on Thursday.

Fans will actually get to see how Green Bay adjusts with a dearth of wide receivers in a few hours. Kickoff from Glendale for Thursday’s Packers-Cardinals game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

