NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Rumors

In just a few short hours, we’ve gone from Aaron Rodgers not wanting to play for the Green Bay Packers anymore to Rodgers possibly heading to Denver.

Tonight, former Broncos offensive lineman and current radio and television broadcaster Mark Schlereth reportedly told listeners on 104.3 The Fan in Colorado that Rodgers to Denver is almost a “done deal.”

If true, things have escalated quickly since Adam Schefter first reported the reigning MVP was so unhappy that he wanted out of Green Bay. Also, if the Broncos wind up landing Rodgers, it will mean that John Elway will have somehow lured both Peyton Manning and Rodgers to play for his franchise.

We’re not at that point yet, but with the rumors out there, the reactions have been pouring in on Twitter.

Buddy, there's chatter out there. Just leave it at that. https://t.co/FdzxOZAcnP — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 29, 2021

So #Raiders could have 4 games a year vs Mahomes and Rodgers. Not sure I'd view right tackle as the biggest need https://t.co/hEbtCDM9Zb — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 29, 2021

Imagine being the Raiders in that division right now. https://t.co/lzvJ9RWAGR — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) April 29, 2021

Take all of these with a grain of salt, but Schlereth is connected inside that organization https://t.co/PADwJLbpc9 — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) April 29, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr . . . https://t.co/8qeUKPLjLa — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) April 29, 2021

Make no mistake about it, if this happens, this is the type of trade that can shake up the league.

Green Bay’s loss might be Denver’s big gain, and it could potentially shift the balance of power in the AFC West and AFC in general.