NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Rumors

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans SaintsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

In just a few short hours, we’ve gone from Aaron Rodgers not wanting to play for the Green Bay Packers anymore to Rodgers possibly heading to Denver.

Tonight, former Broncos offensive lineman and current radio and television broadcaster Mark Schlereth reportedly told listeners on 104.3 The Fan in Colorado that Rodgers to Denver is almost a “done deal.”

If true, things have escalated quickly since Adam Schefter first reported the reigning MVP was so unhappy that he wanted out of Green Bay. Also, if the Broncos wind up landing Rodgers, it will mean that John Elway will have somehow lured both Peyton Manning and Rodgers to play for his franchise.

We’re not at that point yet, but with the rumors out there, the reactions have been pouring in on Twitter.

Make no mistake about it, if this happens, this is the type of trade that can shake up the league.

Green Bay’s loss might be Denver’s big gain, and it could potentially shift the balance of power in the AFC West and AFC in general.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.