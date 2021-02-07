NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Big Personal News

Aaron Rodgers appeared to announce some pretty big personal news on Saturday night: the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is engaged.

The Packers quarterback shared the huge news while accepting the NFL MVP award on Saturday evening.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Earlier this week, E! News reported that Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley. It appears that relationship is pretty serious.

Still, the NFL world was pretty stunned to hear that Rodgers is engaged.

Hold up Aaron Rodgers said FIANCÉ???? He’s marrying Shailene Woodley?!? pic.twitter.com/9A9ACYJ0LJ — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) February 7, 2021

Apparently Aaron Rodgers is engaged. He said in his acceptance speech that he got engaged this year and mentioned "my fiancé." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

Rodgers also casually drops in “engaged” and “fiancé” in his acceptance speech. https://t.co/N7l6OWUNW7 — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) February 7, 2021

Wait, Aaron Rodgers got engaged? — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers got engaged?! What a time to announce that! — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 7, 2021

E! News had some details on the relationship:

E! News has confirmed the Big Little Lies star has taken on a long distance relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A source exclusively tells E! News, “They have kept things private and low key.” Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay “very focused on his season,” which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost toTom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Congrats, Aaron and Shailene!