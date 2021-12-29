NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Retirement

When Aaron Rodgers was the center of attention this previous NFL offseason, reports tried to indicate what path he might take if he left the Green Bay Packers. One of the options apparently on the table was retirement.

Rodgers and the Packers were able to settle, or at least bury, their disagreements and reunite for the 2021 season. However, with the regular season drawing to a close, similar questions about the 38-year-old quarterback’s future have started to emerge.

Once again, it sounds like retirement is a possible avenue Rodgers could take.

Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he hasn’t ruled out retiring after the 2021 season. He explained that he wants to end his career on a high note and “not be a bum” when he decides to hang up his cleats for good.

The reigning MVP is doing exactly that this year and is the frontrunner to win the league’s highest individual honor once again.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said, per Ryan Wood.

Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out retiring after this season: "I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process." He says it's important for him to "not be a bum" on his way out, but play at high level. He's doing that. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

Rodgers shared that he still has many possible avenues to take next season. When the time comes to make a decision about his future in football, the Packers quarterback also said that he wants to be quick about it.

Whatever he decides after this season, Aaron Rodgers says it will be a "quick decision" instead of a long, drawn-out process. He'll speak with people close to him, including key members of #Packers, after the season ends and determine how he'll move forward. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

Rodgers first stirred up talk about retirement a few months ago, in the midst of his holdout from Packers training camp. Considering he just won the league’s MVP award last season, many didn’t take him seriously.

That seems to be the case once again in late December. The NFL world largely isn’t buying that Rodgers would walk away for good at the end of this season, no matter how the Packers finish in the playoffs.

No one really thinks Rodgers is gonna actually retire after this season, do they? https://t.co/qii45QOQ1w — Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) December 29, 2021

There is no shot Rodgers is retiring https://t.co/pQ0F1Zx0sj — 🎄🧑🏼‍🎄 (@TheBg_12) December 29, 2021

Almost similar to what Rodgers said yesterday on the @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/kn1iTlgOzl pic.twitter.com/Qb5Hj1eGcu — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) December 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is finessing y’all 😂 https://t.co/zvVTtitHuX — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 29, 2021

At this point, Rodgers has mentioned his future retirement so many times, that it’s difficult to figure out when he actually plans to call it quits.

Only one thing is certain about the Green Bay Packers quarterback as of Dec. 29, 2021: He’s wholly focused on winning a second Super Bowl ring this coming February.