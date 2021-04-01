NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Aaron Rodgers will play quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, but what will happen after that?

It’s anyone’s guess at the moment, though the latest talk out of Green Bay isn’t too promising, at least for those hoping for Rodgers to lead the team for several years to come.

The superstar quarterback reportedly wants a new contract, though the team hasn’t done any restructuring yet.

Today, the Packers’ CEO, Mark Murphy, did not say much about Rodgers or his contract situation.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Murphy said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

This is a shift in what Murphy has previously said.

Murphy today to @RobDemovsky on why #Packers didn't alter 12's contract: "I can't really get into specific players. We've been able to create room with others." On why they wouldn't want to ensure he's the QB beyond 2021: "I'm not going to get into specifics. Good try though." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 30, 2021

It’s interesting.

Some are now speculating that the writing could be on the wall for Rodgers’ eventual exit from Green Bay. If the team can’t work out a new deal for Rodgers this offseason, he might be shipped out in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers’ success has made him the face of the #Packers. He is not entitled to be the face of the franchise forever. But he is entitled to know where he stands. My thoughts on the lack of a new deal and why it isn't clickbait/talking-head nonsense.https://t.co/jN4RTXWjwh — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 31, 2021

Aaron Rodgers just won the MVP and the Packers refuse to commit to him long-term. That’s actually incredibly sad. — Lucas (@RealLucaso345) March 31, 2021

However, some are also noting that the Packers – and Rodgers, specifically – are especially private. Perhaps Murphy wasn’t saying much today because something is currently in the works.

The Packers are notoriously secretive, and Aaron Rodgers was able to meet a movie star, date, and get engaged during a pandemic without anyone knowing. I would say the assumption should be that something is being done with his contract and not the other way around. — The Packer Ranter (@PackerRanter) March 31, 2021

Rodgers is coming off one of the greatest seasons of his career. It would be devastating for Packers fans to see their star quarterback leave when he still has plenty of good football left in him.

Of course, the NFL is a business, and that business could lead to Rodgers’ eventual departure from Green Bay