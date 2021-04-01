NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

The Spun

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will play quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, but what will happen after that?

It’s anyone’s guess at the moment, though the latest talk out of Green Bay isn’t too promising, at least for those hoping for Rodgers to lead the team for several years to come.

The superstar quarterback reportedly wants a new contract, though the team hasn’t done any restructuring yet.

Today, the Packers’ CEO, Mark Murphy, did not say much about Rodgers or his contract situation.

“I can’t really get into specific players. We’ve been able to create room with others,” Murphy said, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

This is a shift in what Murphy has previously said.

It’s interesting.

Some are now speculating that the writing could be on the wall for Rodgers’ eventual exit from Green Bay. If the team can’t work out a new deal for Rodgers this offseason, he might be shipped out in 2022.

However, some are also noting that the Packers – and Rodgers, specifically – are especially private. Perhaps Murphy wasn’t saying much today because something is currently in the works.

Rodgers is coming off one of the greatest seasons of his career. It would be devastating for Packers fans to see their star quarterback leave when he still has plenty of good football left in him.

Of course, the NFL is a business, and that business could lead to Rodgers’ eventual departure from Green Bay


