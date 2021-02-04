NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Controversial Comments

Brett Favre made headlines on Wednesday for his comments on the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston.

The star Texans quarterback has reportedly demanded a trade. Watson is reportedly unhappy with how the front office has handled a variety of moves.

Favre, who was traded from Green Bay to New York in 2008, voiced his opinion on the situation in an interview with Yahoo! Sports.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Favre is now facing criticism for his comments. Many are pointing out how Favre pushed his way out of Green Bay to the Jets in 2008.

Ah yes if there's one man who knows about professionalism it's Brett Favre. https://t.co/PsFOWmKUqg — Luke Perez (@LukePerez17) February 3, 2021

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant said he’s no longer a fan of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

The Fact that he said “I think we make too much money to voice an opinion” is why I’m no longer a fan of Brett Farve 👎🏿 https://t.co/sOFN3AHXGo — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 4, 2021

Others, though, like FOX Sports 1’s Marcellus Wiley, said they tend to agree with Favre’s overall point.

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why he agrees with Brett Favre’s advice to Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/i4c7TdSHYT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 3, 2021

Regardless of where you stand on Favre, it doesn’t sound like Watson is going to play for the Houston Texans again.

“I’ve been led to believe this – that there’s no way that Deshaun Watson will play for the Houston Texans again,” Chris Simms said on PFT Live Monday. “Yeah, I’m saying that. I have been told by somebody that I trust that says ‘Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans ever again, and he’s willing to sit out football for the year if he has to.’ That’s where I’ve been led to understand this situation and where it’s at right now, and like I said, it’s someone that I trust very much.”