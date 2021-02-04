The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Controversial Comments

A solo shot of Brett Favre during a Green Bay Packers game.Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brett Favre made headlines on Wednesday for his comments on the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston.

The star Texans quarterback has reportedly demanded a trade. Watson is reportedly unhappy with how the front office has handled a variety of moves.

Favre, who was traded from Green Bay to New York in 2008, voiced his opinion on the situation in an interview with Yahoo! Sports.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said. “You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. I think it’s a different day and time, and it’ll be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

Favre is now facing criticism for his comments. Many are pointing out how Favre pushed his way out of Green Bay to the Jets in 2008.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant said he’s no longer a fan of the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Others, though, like FOX Sports 1’s Marcellus Wiley, said they tend to agree with Favre’s overall point.

Regardless of where you stand on Favre, it doesn’t sound like Watson is going to play for the Houston Texans again.

“I’ve been led to believe this – that there’s no way that Deshaun Watson will play for the Houston Texans again,” Chris Simms said on PFT Live Monday. “Yeah, I’m saying that. I have been told by somebody that I trust that says ‘Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans ever again, and he’s willing to sit out football for the year if he has to.’ That’s where I’ve been led to understand this situation and where it’s at right now, and like I said, it’s someone that I trust very much.”


