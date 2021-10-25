NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

According to NFL protocols, because Adams is reportedly vaccinated, he could still play on Thursday if he tests negative for COVID-19 two days in a row. However, Green Bay has to make alternate plans considering the likelihood that he won’t be available.

If Adams does sit, it is a huge blow for the 6-1 Packers, who are looking to hand the 7-0 Cardinals their first loss of the season. Making things even worse is the fact the Cardinals are getting two defenders, including star pass rusher Chandler Jones, back from the COVID list.

Adams is vaccinated, so the only way the Packers have to put him on the reserve/COVID-19 is if he tests positive. Must test negative two days in a row in order to play Thursday. https://t.co/6OxgJr2ANh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 25, 2021

In opposite news: The #AZCardinals activated DL Zach Allen and LB Chandler Jones from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/tWnjoIeL1W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

The Cardinals are nearly back to full strength after a COVID outbreak while the Packers may be entering into one. Right now WR Davante Adams and DC Joe Barry are in COVID protocols. — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) October 25, 2021

Looks like the TNF line moved toward Arizona twice in the half hour leading up to the Davante Adams news breaking. This is Caesars, via VegasInsider pic.twitter.com/LXv5aibNzy — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 25, 2021

The Packers were +3 vs. Arizona earlier today. But after the Davante Adams news, they are now +6. I'm not sure I've ever seen a WR move a line by three points. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 25, 2021

man, and here I was actually getting hype for Thursday Night football.. https://t.co/n2KtioUMIv — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 25, 2021

If the Packers can beat the 7-0 Cardinals on the road in primetime on a short week without Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith and their defensive coordinator they are officially Super Bowl champions and I won’t hear or care otherwise. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) October 25, 2021

Adams’ status will be worth monitoring over the next three days. If he’s out, Allen Lazard will be Green Bay’s WR1 this week.

There also might be more opportunities for Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan.