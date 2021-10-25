The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

Aaron Rodgers embraces Packers star Davante Adams.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

According to NFL protocols, because Adams is reportedly vaccinated, he could still play on Thursday if he tests negative for COVID-19 two days in a row. However, Green Bay has to make alternate plans considering the likelihood that he won’t be available.

If Adams does sit, it is a huge blow for the 6-1 Packers, who are looking to hand the 7-0 Cardinals their first loss of the season. Making things even worse is the fact the Cardinals are getting two defenders, including star pass rusher Chandler Jones, back from the COVID list.

Adams’ status will be worth monitoring over the next three days. If he’s out, Allen Lazard will be Green Bay’s WR1 this week.

There also might be more opportunities for Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.