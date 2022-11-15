NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Cowboys Ratings

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sunday's Packers-Cowboys game drew the type of ratings you'd expect from a matchup of two teams with national followings.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Packers-Cowboys drew in a whopping 29.2 million viewers over the weekend.

The numbers for the overtime clash - won by the Packers 31-28 - mean this is the most-watched game in the NFL so far this season.

It doesn't sound like too many people are surprised to see this matchup drew a lot of eyeballs.

"Uncle Aaron & The Boys deliver … as usual," tweeted news anchor Daniel Jovic.

"You'll never see better back-to-back games than Bills-Vikes and Packers-Cowboys," added journalist Dan Simmons. "Total thrillers, both of them. It's only down to go from here, NFL."

"Boycott going well," joked former TV news man Ryan Sjoberg. "Also, this speaks volumes to the pull both teams have as Green Bay was presumed dead before the week began."

"Not surprised at all. The 2 biggest teams in the league were gonna draw huge ratings," chimed in a Packers fan.

"I was chuckling that Fox was running spots for this game weeks in advance. Joke’s on me," admitted another Packer backer.

The next NFL game to put up massive ratings?

Keep an eye on Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day