NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

It didn’t seem like the Green Bay Packers were likely to get Randall Cobb back this season, but then the veteran wide receiver showed up for practice Thursday.

Back on December 9, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be out “a while” after suffering a core injury that required surgery. Three weeks later, the team designated him to return from IR, triggering speculation that Cobb could be activated at some point during the playoffs.

Green Bay has managed to roll to a 12-3 record so far this year, even with injuries to several key contributors, including Cobb. But now, the Packers are seemingly getting healthy for the homestretch, which is a scary reality for the rest of the NFC.

Not surprisingly, Packers fans and bloggers are excited about the possibility of getting Cobb back in the coming weeks.

Extremely surprised to see Cobb back just a month after core-muscle surgery. Still will need to be added back to the 53-man roster, but a good sign for the #Packers as they batten down the hatches on offense. https://t.co/EJED5NMOFT — Mike Kawano (@KawanoMike) December 30, 2021

This would put Cobb on track to be activated at some point for the first playoff game. Incredibly fast given initial TL was "maybe the Super Bowl" https://t.co/5MEE4UBASZ — rcon14 (@rcon14) December 30, 2021

Randall Cobb is back at #Packers practice and has been designated to return off of IR. 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝘁 https://t.co/GaEkV8AeDt — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) December 30, 2021

Packers fans: Really hope Bakhtiari and Jaire come back. I have no idea if anyone else will. *Randall Cobb returns to practice* Packers fans: pic.twitter.com/bur9U0GyZ4 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 30, 2021

Before getting hurt, Cobb recorded 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. In his last appearance, he posted 95 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the 31-year-old wideout can return during the postseason, he would immediately give MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers another weapon to target in big spots.