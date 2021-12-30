NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers hugs Randall Cobb during a Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game.

It didn’t seem like the Green Bay Packers were likely to get Randall Cobb back this season, but then the veteran wide receiver showed up for practice Thursday.

Back on December 9, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be out “a while” after suffering a core injury that required surgery. Three weeks later, the team designated him to return from IR, triggering speculation that Cobb could be activated at some point during the playoffs.

Green Bay has managed to roll to a 12-3 record so far this year, even with injuries to several key contributors, including Cobb. But now, the Packers are seemingly getting healthy for the homestretch, which is a scary reality for the rest of the NFC.

Not surprisingly, Packers fans and bloggers are excited about the possibility of getting Cobb back in the coming weeks.

Before getting hurt, Cobb recorded 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. In his last appearance, he posted 95 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the 31-year-old wideout can return during the postseason, he would immediately give MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers another weapon to target in big spots.

