NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

This time of the season, most of the NFL is banged up and the league becomes a war of attrition. Aaron Rodgers apparently didn’t get the memo.

Rodgers has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The most concerning has been a toe injury that’s lingered for several months – well, until now.

The Packers quarterback practiced on a Thursday for the first time in a long time this morning. What does that mean, exactly? It means he’s either 100 percent or close to it.

It sounds like Rodgers is going to be 100 percent just in time for the postseason.

“Aaron Rodgers is practicing on a Thursday for the first time in a very long time.. he’s gonna be fully healthy by the playoffs,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport during an interview with Pat McAfee.

"Aaron Rodgers is practicing on a Thursday for the first time in a very long time.. he's gonna be fully healthy by the playoffs" ~@RapSheet

Aaron Rodgers didn’t show any limitations in the practice video posted by the Packers.

Here's some video of Rodgers practicing today via the @packers

As pointed out by Rob Demovsky, this is a signficant step forward for Rodgers in his recovery.

“Since his toe injury, Rodgers has only practiced on Friday — if at all. He came out of last Sunday’s game saying it felt great and now here’s practicing on a Thursday first time in months,” Demovsky said on Twitter.