NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Bad Performance Today

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were taken to the cleaners today by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But Rodgers has been a pretty big reason for those struggles.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, they were completely shut out for the rest of the game. Tampa Bay went on to win 38-10.

Rodgers had a very rare two interceptions in the first half alone. One of them was a pick-six to Jamel Dean in the second quarter that started the Tampa Bay avalanche of points.

He finished the game with 160 passing yards while completing only 45-percent of his passes and was sacked four times. There was almost no one on social media defending Rodgers’ play today.

Somebody tell Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe that the undisputed GOAT, Tom Brady, completely outplayed the QB Shannon says has always been better than Brady, Aaron Rodgers. If YOU won't tell Shannon, I will, again and again, tomorrow on Undisputed. CAN'T WAIT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2020

How Aaron Rodgers doing his o-line pic.twitter.com/Fw1QSb2sgL — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 18, 2020

The Packers have allowed 38 straight points. According to @EliasSports that's the most consecutive points Green Bay has allowed in any Aaron Rodgers start in his career (regular season and playoffs). pic.twitter.com/F6seaDW4hU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2020

It may be a little early to start dismissing Aaron Rodgers as being washed right now, though. Rodgers started the season with 13 touchdowns and no picks, with convincing wins over the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons.

And lest we forget, Tom Brady had his own struggles in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

But the Buccaneers are one of the top teams that the Packers may have to contend with in the postseason. The fact Rodgers couldn’t get the job done today, at home no less, doesn’t bode well for future meetings.

Should the Packers be nervous after that performance, or was it just one of those days?