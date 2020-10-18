The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Bad Performance Today

Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were taken to the cleaners today by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. But Rodgers has been a pretty big reason for those struggles.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, they were completely shut out for the rest of the game. Tampa Bay went on to win 38-10.

Rodgers had a very rare two interceptions in the first half alone. One of them was a pick-six to Jamel Dean in the second quarter that started the Tampa Bay avalanche of points.

He finished the game with 160 passing yards while completing only 45-percent of his passes and was sacked four times. There was almost no one on social media defending Rodgers’ play today.

It may be a little early to start dismissing Aaron Rodgers as being washed right now, though. Rodgers started the season with 13 touchdowns and no picks, with convincing wins over the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons.

And lest we forget, Tom Brady had his own struggles in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

But the Buccaneers are one of the top teams that the Packers may have to contend with in the postseason. The fact Rodgers couldn’t get the job done today, at home no less, doesn’t bode well for future meetings.

Should the Packers be nervous after that performance, or was it just one of those days?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.