On Friday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Aaron Rodgers’ future. He revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is “torn” on where he wants to play next season.

“With all eyes on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022,” Rapoport wrote. “While many in the NFL expect him to return — there’s lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.”

This is the second offseason in a row that Rodgers is dominating the headlines. Some fans are OK with the spotlight being on Rodgers all the time. Others, however, are tired of it.

As a result, there were plenty of negative reactions to Rapoport’s latest report.

Aaron Rodgers when the spotlight moves off of him for a day pic.twitter.com/SS0EMMsdtj https://t.co/bVUXcNShVG — Danny ‘Drip’ Marino (@DannyDripMarino) March 5, 2022

“I can confirm, my sources also say Rodgers is either going back to the Packers or not going back to the Packers,” one fan sarcastically tweeted.

I can confirm, my sources also say Rodgers is either going back to the Packers or not going back to the Packers. https://t.co/CLOMj1Iko9 — S-Rob (@BigTimeSethyBob) March 5, 2022

“I’m over it,” another fan said.

“Just when I had moved on from this pipe dream, this happens. I’m not gonna get sucked back in until he’s officially wearing orange and blue,” a Broncos fan wrote.

Just when I had moved on from this pipe dream, this happens. I’m not gonna get sucked back in until he’s officially wearing orange and blue. https://t.co/yRUOMcTJEb — Kaden Staab (@kadenstaab) March 5, 2022

Rodgers had yet another dominant season with the Packers. In 16 games, the future Hall of Famer had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

If Rodgers wants out, several teams will pursue him.