NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Bill Belichick Opinion

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this upcoming weekend.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers shared his thoughts about going up against a defense coached by Belichick.

Rodgers had nothing but positive things to say about Belichick and his legacy.

"Well, he's the best coach of all time," Rodgers said. "He's a legend, a living legend. He's been ahead of the game for a long time. He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments, third-quarter adjustments, fourth-quarter adjustments - whatever it takes."

A solid portion of the NFL world agrees with Rodgers' stance on Belichick.

"He literally found Brady, coached him up and gave him the best position to win," a fan tweeted. "You can't say Brady is the reason they won and not Belichick too. It's ridiculous."

The other half, however, believes Tom Brady should receive most of the credit for the Patriots' success.

"He's 100% wrong," one person said. "Look at Bill without Tom. Mediocre at best."

It'll be fun to watch Rodgers square off with Belichick's defense this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.