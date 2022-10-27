NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Callout News

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out his teammates while on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers said. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."

During a news conference on Wednesday, Rodgers addressed his recent comments. He made it clear that he's not backing off from that stance.

"People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes," Rodgers told reporters.

Rodgers went on to say that conversations are being had with teammates during the week.

Unsurprisingly, football fans are baffled by Rodgers' comments. Not only do they show a lack of accountability, they come off as a bit hypocritical.

"Someone needs to tell Rodgers to look in the mirror and own that his passes have been total garbage this year," a fan said. "Hasn’t looked himself at all."

"Projection at its finest," another fan wrote.

"Says the guy who looked to Joe Rogan for medical advice. Rodgers is the most sensitive guy in the world and he’s talking about teammates needing thick skin?! GTFOH," Rob Guerrera tweeted.

The Packers have lost their past three games. Next up is a showdown with the red-hot Bills.

Another loss for the Packers could result in more edgy comments from Rodgers.