NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesday Outfit Choice

Every Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the latest topics in the NFL. During this week’s appearance, the reigning MVP was spotted wearing a hoodie that said “Cancel Culture.”

This isn’t the first time that Rodgers has addressed “cancel culture” while on The Pat McAfee Show. In October, he went on a rant about today’s society.

“There’s a PC woke culture that exists, and there’s a cancel culture at the same time,” Rodgers said, via People.com. “And it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal miserability or distaste for their own situations or life, or maybe just enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

Though it shouldn’t really come as a shock, NFL fans around the world aren’t very fond of Rodgers’ outfit choice this Tuesday.

“I AM BEING SILENCED I say as I do an hour-long interview on one of the most popular sports talk programs in the country, mere minutes after doing a long press conference in front of multiple reporters, with multiple shows nationwide talking about how I’m the NFL MVP,” one fan tweeted.

“Fool got a victim complex,” another fan said.

“Ah yes cancel culture is so strong the guy who misled all of us about his vaccination status is possibly going to win NFL MVP for the second year in a row,” a third fan wrote.

To make a long story short, NFL fans don’t believe Rodgers is a victim. They also don’t believe he’s being canceled by the media.

At the end of the day, Rodgers still remains in position to win yet another MVP award. As for the backlash he received earlier this season, it’s not like he wasn’t at fault.

Whether or not it was his goal, Rodgers misled the public about his vaccination status. He’s not the only one to blame for how that situation came about, but he definitely could’ve prevented it from going south.