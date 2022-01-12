NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

During last Friday’s episode of the Morning Show with Boomer & Gio on WFAN, Boomer Esiason shared a text that said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl if his team makes it.

Rodgers addressed that rumor this week, calling it “the dumbest f—ing thing,” he has heard.

Though this controversy should be put to rest, Colin Cowherd just poured some gasoline on the fire. He shared a story of his own that sounds awfully similar to Esiason’s.

“Several years ago when I was ripping Aaron Rodgers, I got a text from a Virginia number. I don’t know how it was, it was anonymous, giving me inside information on the Packers,” Cowherd said. “Some of it was pretty darned detail, like way more than your typical fan. So I looked up the number, I looked up the address of the numbers, and in no way did it appear to be somebody that worked for an NFL team. But there was too much information not to be an insider – things that have not been published yet.

“So when I hear the Aaron Rodgers story with Boomer, and I go back to my story – it’s the only time it happened in my career – it was almost like someone was trying to set up Boomer to look bad. Is it possible that someone in Aaron Rodgers camp is trying to create a little misinformation campaign, which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media.”

Cowherd made a compelling argument, but it doesn’t sound like NFL fans are on his side.

“That is…. certainly one way to look at it Colin,” one fan said.

Another fan said, “Tell me the dumbest thing you’ve heard all year without telling me the dumbest thing you’ve heard all year.”

“No way this clown thinks him and Boomer are THAT important that Aaron Rodgers would care to set them up to look bad,” a Packers fan responded.

While this would make an interesting story, there’s no concrete evidence out there that proves this theory to be true.

Only time will tell if Rodgers responds to Cowherd’s claim.