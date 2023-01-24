NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Contract Admission

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics, including his future with the Packers.

As of now, Rodgers is owed $60 million for the 2023 season. If he does return to the Packers, he expects that number to change.

"Definitely things would have to shift," Rodgers said. "There would have to be some adjustments for sure."

Despite these comments from Rodgers, it's unclear if that means he'll agree to a restructured deal or paycut. It's also entirely possible that he's dealt in a trade.

It certainly seems like the NFL world would like to see Rodgers on another team. Countless fans have linked him to the Jets and Raiders.

"If you can get Rodgers, then go get Rodgers," one fan said. "Stop wasting time, let him come in maybe win an MVP and teach these young guys how to win."

Another fan wrote, "Jets should probably trade for him..."

Rodgers is under contract through the 2026 season.

The Packers will have a tough decision to make this offseason, that's for sure.